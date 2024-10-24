Taskin out, Khaled returns for Chattogram Test

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:03 am

Taskin out, Khaled returns for Chattogram Test

After a disappointing three-and-a-half-day defeat in the Mirpur Test against South Africa, Bangladesh finds itself trailing in the series.

The second and final Test is set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 29 october. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for this decisive match, with pacer Taskin Ahmed dropped and Khaled Ahmed making a return.

Though Taskin was included in the squad for the Dhaka Test, he didn't feature in the playing XI. Khaled, who was part of the India-Pakistan tour, missed out on selection for the first Test of this series but has now been recalled. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave for Chattogram on 26 october.

Apart from the inclusion of Khaled in place of Taskin, the squad remains unchanged from the first Test.

The second and final Test will commence on 29 october at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Bangladesh, having lost the Dhaka Test, is down 1-0 in the series and will be looking to level it in Chattogram.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Zakir Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

