Taskin to be denied LPL clearance for 'workload management'

Sports

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

Taskin to be denied LPL clearance for 'workload management'

Taskin is currently in Zimbabwe, playing for Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 League. The right-arm pacer has been his team's most lethal weapon, picking up eight wickets in six matches. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Joburg Buffaloes' Mohammad Hafeez (10).

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 04:48 pm
Photo: Zim Afro T10
Photo: Zim Afro T10

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed will not be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL), starting on 30 July. While the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy will be allowed to participate, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against granting Taskin the NOC keeping in mind the Asia Cup and World Cup.

LPL side Dambulla Aura were ready to pay Taskin $70,000 for seven matches. Fellow paceman Shoriful Islam will be given the permission though. Middle-order batter Mohammad Mithun, who will play alongside Shakib for Galle Titans, has already reached Sri Lanka. 

"We are still considering Taskin's LPL offer," said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. Given his recent participation [in the Zim Afro T10], we are thinking differently. The other will be given the clearance".

But The Business Standard understands that Taskin has already been informed of the BCB's decision of not giving him the NOC for the LPL. The BCB has also promised compensation for not letting him participate in the franchise league.

But Nizam Uddin Chowdhury is not making it official already. "Let us decide on the NOC first. Then we can discuss [the compensation] which was given [once] before. But right now I can't say anything.!

"The conservative management is due to the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We are considering the workload. We are assessing [the players] individually and giving permission," he added.

Taskin is currently in Zimbabwe, playing for Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 League. The right-arm pacer has been his team's most lethal weapon, picking up eight wickets in six matches. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Joburg Buffaloes' Mohammad Hafeez (10).

Taskin has so far maintained an economy rate of 7.5 in the ten-over tournament which is the second-best among fast bowlers. 

 

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

6h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

8h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

3h | TBS Career
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

1d | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price