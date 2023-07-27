Taskin to be denied LPL clearance for 'workload management'

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed will not be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL), starting on 30 July. While the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy will be allowed to participate, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against granting Taskin the NOC keeping in mind the Asia Cup and World Cup.

LPL side Dambulla Aura were ready to pay Taskin $70,000 for seven matches. Fellow paceman Shoriful Islam will be given the permission though. Middle-order batter Mohammad Mithun, who will play alongside Shakib for Galle Titans, has already reached Sri Lanka.

"We are still considering Taskin's LPL offer," said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. Given his recent participation [in the Zim Afro T10], we are thinking differently. The other will be given the clearance".

But The Business Standard understands that Taskin has already been informed of the BCB's decision of not giving him the NOC for the LPL. The BCB has also promised compensation for not letting him participate in the franchise league.

But Nizam Uddin Chowdhury is not making it official already. "Let us decide on the NOC first. Then we can discuss [the compensation] which was given [once] before. But right now I can't say anything.!

"The conservative management is due to the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We are considering the workload. We are assessing [the players] individually and giving permission," he added.

Taskin is currently in Zimbabwe, playing for Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 League. The right-arm pacer has been his team's most lethal weapon, picking up eight wickets in six matches. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Joburg Buffaloes' Mohammad Hafeez (10).

Taskin has so far maintained an economy rate of 7.5 in the ten-over tournament which is the second-best among fast bowlers.