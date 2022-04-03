Taskin and Shoriful to return home after first Test, no replacement announced

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will return to Bangladesh after the first Test against South Africa. Shoriful has not been part of the first Test because of niggles, as per the management. Taskin felt pain in his right shoulder after delivering a ball to Keegan Petersen in the first innings. Mark Nicholas said on air that the pacer didn't look alright while bowling during the warm-up in the morning.

It was shown on camera that his right shoulder was taped. Despite the injury, Taskin bowled 11 overs at full pace and got two wickets including that of Dean Elgar. Meanwhile, BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that the duo will return to Bangladesh after the first Test and there will be no replacement.

"We are giving them a rest. The injuries aren't serious. Shoriful has a bit of a problem in his heels. Taskin felt pain in his right shoulder. That's why we are sending them back. They will be alright if given a few days' rest," said Yunus.

"We have enough bowlers in the squad. There are enough spinners and pacers," he added.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, "Their departure won't be a major problem. [Abu Jayed] Rahi and Shohidul [Islam] are there. They will be considered for selection."