Tanzim Hasan Sakib apologises for 'misogynistic' posts on social media

Sports

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Tanzim Hasan Sakib apologises for 'misogynistic' posts on social media

"We discussed with Sakib. He didn't intend to hurt anyone through his posts. And if anyone was hurt, he apologised for that," Jalal Yunus said.

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib who was handed his ODI debut in  Bangladesh's final Asia Cup match against India, has apologised for posting derogatory remarks against women on social media.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) communicated with him regarding his stance on the matter and Sakib acknowledged his mistakes. He also claimed that he is not a misogynist. BCB has cautioned him about the incident. Jalal Yunus, the Chairman of the Cricket Operations Division of BCB, confirmed the media on Tuesday.

"We discussed with Sakib (regarding the posts). He didn't intend to hurt anyone through his posts. And if anyone was hurt, he apologised for that," Jalal Yunus said.

"My mother is a woman. I can never be a misogynist," Jalal quoted Tanjim Sakib. 

"We have told him to be wary and we have relayed to him that BCB will monitor any further posts he makes," the BCB official added. 

Sakib had a remarkable international debut picking up two wickets and defending 12 runs in the last over. After his debut, some of his old Facebook posts resurfaced on the internet where he had made derogatory remarks about the conduct of working women and questioned the integrity of female students who attend the same universities as their male peers.

In one of these posts, Sakib wrote: "If the wife works (outside the home), the husband's rights are not fulfilled; if the wife works, the child's rights are not fulfilled; if the wife works, her charm is lost; if the wife works, the family is destroyed; if the wife works, the screen is destroyed; if the wife works, the society is destroyed."  

In another post, which he eventually removed, he expressed: "Marrying a girl who is used to the free-mixing hangouts of university life means you will never be able to provide a dignified mother for your child."

Top News / Cricket

Tanzim Hasan Sakib / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

27m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS