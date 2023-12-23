Tanzim ‘happy’ to execute his plans in historic Napier ODI

Bangladesh new pace sensation Tanzim Hasan Sakib said he learnt from his mistakes he had made in the last match and executed the plan well today to thrive in New Zealand conditions.



His bowling figure 7-2-14-3 was instrumental in Bangladesh's nine-wicket victory in the third game, which not only helped them avoid the whitewash but also gave the side their first victory against the Black Caps in their own backyard.



"Last match, I bowled here and there. I had to keep it tight, that's what I did today," Tanzim said in Napier after Bangladesh's victory.



"I am really happy with my performance. How I started - it was good for me. I really enjoyed bowling - it was nipping, it was seaming. It really set the tone for my team."



He swung the ball nicely and gave Bangladesh the breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Rachin Ravindra. In the eighth over, he got the better of Henry Nicholls to leave New Zealand 22-2. Shoriful Islam with 3-22, complemented him as New Zealand could never recover from the miserable start.



Soumya also claimed three wickets while Mustafizur Rahman wrapped it up with the final wicket to bundle out New Zealand for their lowest total at home since 2007.



Bangladesh then reached the target, leaving 209 balls unused which is Bangladesh third largest victory in terms of balls remaining.



Bangladesh's two largest victories in terms of balls remaining came against Zimbabwe (226 balls) and Ireland (221 balls).



"I tried to bowl wicket to wicket and tried to hold my lines and lengths. The wicket did the rest, it really helped me, it was great for the pace bowlers. I told myself to keep my lines and lengths right and thankfully I did," Tanzim said.