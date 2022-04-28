Tamim slams back-to-back centuries in DPL, Bijoy falls four runs short

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 02:02 pm

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 02:02 pm
Tamim Iqbal was in blistering form once again in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as he smashed yet another hundred. Fresh from an unbeaten 81-ball-109, Tamim's start against Gazi Group Cricketers was quite slow. Tamim was on 49 off 82 at one stage, then went run-a-ball to reach his second consecutive hundred in the tournament off 122 balls.

After notching up the century, Tamim cut loose and scored 37 off just nine balls before getting out in the 32nd over. The southpaw made 137 off 132 balls. 

The opening partnership crossed 200 once again like the previous match. The 215-run stand was broken as Tamim was dismissed. On the other hand, Anamul Haque Bijoy continued his sublime form with the bat. He has already created history by scoring the most runs by a batter in a List A tournament. 

But he missed an opportunity to score back-to-back centuries as he fell short by just four runs. He finished the tournament with 1138 runs to his name. Naeem Islam is the next name in the list with 836 runs.

It was Bijoy's ninth fifty in the tournament, the most by a batter in DPL history. 

Mohammad Mithun's enterprising 39 off 26 and cameos from the likes of Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain and Karim Janat helped Prime Bank score a massive 355 for seven after 50 overs.

