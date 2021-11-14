Tamim ruled out of Pakistan series

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to play two Tests and three T20s against Bangladesh. The series will start on November 19 with T20Is. But there is bad news for team Tigers. Opening batter Tamim Iqbal will miss the whole series due to a finger injury sustained in Nepal's Everest T20 League.

Even though he started practising already, he has been certified unfit for the upcoming series.

Tamim underwent an X-ray on Sunday (November 14) to understand the latest condition of the injury. There was a new crack found on his finger.

"The previous crack was on the inside. However, the hand was quite swollen. A new crack was found at the top while doing an X-ray out of curiosity. Probably two fractures at the same time," Tamim said regarding the condition of the injury.

It also leads him to uncertainty for the New Zealand Test series in January 2022.

Tamim was last seen to play for Bangladesh in the one-day series against Zimbabwe in July. The ODI captain sustained a knee injury during the ODI series and had to return home. He also opted out of the T20 WC due to a lack of matches in the last two years.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will play their first T20I on November 19 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second and third Twenty20 Internationals will be held on November 20 and 22.

The two Tests will be in Chattogram ( 26-30 November ) and in Dhaka (4-8 December) respectively.