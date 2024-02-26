Tamim on opponents for Qualifier 2: ‘Don't mind whoever comes’

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 07:45 pm

Before wrapping up the post-match presentation ceremony, Aamir Sohail asked Tamim if he fancied any team for the second Qualifier. Tamim stated that he isn't worried about the opposition.

Photo: BPL
Photo: BPL

Fortune Barishal stayed alive in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 by beating Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator on Monday. They will meet the loser of the first Qualifier between Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians on Wednesday in the second Qualifier.

Barishal rode on fifties from Kyle Mayers and captain Tamim Iqbal and chased down 136 with 31 deliveries in hand. 

The pitch initially looked a difficult one to bat on but it looked like it eased out in the second half of the innings.

"It looked better than the other one. In an afternoon game in Mirpur, there is always something in for the bowlers. The wicket was a little tacky," Tamim said on the pitch after the match.

Tamim, who is generally a safe catcher, dropped Chattogram opener Josh Brown on 21. Brown scored 13 more before departing for 34. The right-hander smashed a six after being given a life and according to Barishal captain Tamim, it "hit his heart".

"I keep a very high standard on my fielding. That guy is very dangerous. He hit a few sixes and everything he hit was hitting my heart. Eventually when he got out, I got very relaxed," Tamim said.

Before wrapping up the post-match presentation ceremony, Aamir Sohail asked Tamim if he fancied any team for the second Qualifier. Tamim stated that he isn't worried about the opposition. 

"Both are quality teams. To make the final, we have to meet one. I don't mind whoever comes. We need to concentrate on our team," he said. 

BPL 2024 / Tamim Iqbal / Fortune Barishal

