Tamim not fazed by Afghans spin threat

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was unfazed by the threat of Afghanistan spinners, stating that the format of the cricket motivated them ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Tamim though termed the Afghans spin attack, comprised by Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi as 'probably the best of the world' but said, 'We know how to deal with them.'

"I don't want to talk about any particular bowler. Probably their spin attack is the world's best but we have done well against them in the past, specially in ODI format and we played well against this bowling attack," Tamim said here today during the pre-match conference.

Tamim however was right in his assessment. Bangladesh ruled Afghanistan in ODI cricket, winning five of the eight matches they played against them but in T20 cricket Bangladesh won just two and lost four matches out of six.

"Undoubtedly ODI is our favourite format. We are raring to go in tomorrow's ODI. Hopefully we'll get a good start," Tamim added.

Tamim said since they have done well against Afghanistan in the past in ODI cricket, there is no reason that "as to why we can't replicate that result again."

"We have to think about ourselves rather than thinking about what they can do. You are talking about three spinners but they will bowl 50 overs to us. The rest of the two who will bowl the rest of the 20 overs are also good. In international cricket, you will hardly get any bowlers who will give cheap runs. We have to play to our best ability," he added.

Apart from Afghan spinners, what may play against them is their rust in this format as Bangladesh last played an ODI in July last year during a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

But Tamim doesn't think the rust will have any impact on them.

"Everyone here is experienced so they know how to prepare them for a format after a long time. It's good that we will start the series against them in the ODI format, which we like most. We are a very good team in the ODI format. But what is important is to get back to the rhythm. We have been in cricket and we have been in form. I think those who will play tomorrow, have been in good rhythm," Tamim remarked.

Tamim said what excited him most is that he is getting a full-strength team for the first time after he gets the captaincy. Ahead of an important series like this, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League and where the full 30 points will matter most to confirm the world cup berth in 2023 in India, a captain is lucky to have got his full-strength side.

"We couldn't field our full-strength team due to injury due to someone's break in the past. I am now fortunate to have got the full-strength team in this series. Everyone is in good shape performance-wise and psychologically. We all know how important this series is for us,"

For Tamim however, it is important to have a good start to the series, rather than thinking about 3-0 sweep.

"Tomorrow's match is important for the time being. We all want to make it 3-0 and I know Afghanistan also wants to make it 3-0. But we want to focus on just tomorrow," he concluded.