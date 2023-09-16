Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand ODIs

Litton Das will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan who has been rested along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the first and second ODIs of this month's three-match series against New Zealand in Dhaka. 

Litton Das will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan who has been rested along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam. 

There was no place for batters Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, and Shamim Hossain who were all part of the squad that played in the Asia Cup. 

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, and Nurul Hasan returned to the side. The uncapped players in the squad are left-hander Zakir Hasan, pacer Khaled Ahmed, and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

The National Selection Panel Chairman Minhajul Abedin said, "The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important. The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event.

"The squad is a blend of experience and youth and only Zakir, Khaled and Rishad have not featured in ODIs yet. Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Khaled has done well in his list A career and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack."

The Bangladesh team will commence training on 19 September at the SBNCS, Mirpur.

SQUAD (for 1st & 2nd ODIs): Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed       

