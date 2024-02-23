Tamim leads Fortune Barishal to BPL playoffs

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:41 pm

Related News

Tamim leads Fortune Barishal to BPL playoffs

Tamim Iqbal hit an assured half-century to lead Fortune Barishal to a resounding six-wicket victory over second-placed Comilla Victorians in their final group game at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Friday.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:41 pm
Photo: Fortune Barishal
Photo: Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal hit an assured half-century to lead Fortune Barishal to a resounding six-wicket victory over second-placed Comilla Victorians in their final group game at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Friday. 

More to follow..

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Fortune Barishal / BPL 2024 / Comilla Victorians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

8h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

8h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

8h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

21h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

23h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

20h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1d | Videos