Tamim believes Shakib will return to form in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:56 am

Related News

Tamim believes Shakib will return to form in T20 World Cup

Shakib has only 69 runs in seven matches this year at a strike-rate of below 100 and has gone wicketless in four of his last five matches. On top of that, he did not complete his quota of four overs in any of Bangladesh's World Cup matches.

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:56 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been under the pump after misfiring in the first two matches in the T20 World Cup for Bangladesh but his long-time teammate Tamim Iqbal believes he will find a way to return to form.

Shakib has only 69 runs in seven matches this year at a strike-rate of below 100 and has gone wicketless in four of his last five matches. On top of that, he did not complete his quota of four overs in any of Bangladesh's World Cup matches. 

Bangladesh face the Netherlands on Thursday in Kingstown where no international match has taken place for more than a decade. Tamim said the wicket might be on the slower side and that could bring Shakib's left arm spin into play.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shakib's batting, though, is a big cause for concern but Tamim said he has enough experience to figure out a way to come out of the lean patch.

"He has [gone through] this kind of lean patch before. He has a lot of experience and I am sure he will come good. He is a very big player for Bangladesh," Tamim told ESPNCricinfo. 

"He has done a lot of good things. He has achieved a lot individually. For the last one year, he has not been scoring heavily but I have the belief that he will figure out a way to contribute with both the bat and the ball," he added.

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tamim Iqbal / Shakib al Hasan / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

1h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

1h | Panorama
Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

29m | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

13h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

1h | Videos
WB forecasts slight growth for Bangladesh for next two FYs

WB forecasts slight growth for Bangladesh for next two FYs

2h | Videos