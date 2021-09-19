Tamim back to practice after long hiatus

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has returned to practice after a long hiatus. The southpaw has been away from competitive cricket since the Zimbabwe tour owing to a knee injury. He has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE as well.

The most prolific batter for Bangladesh across formats has finally started training ahead of the Everest Premier League (EPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Nepal. He batted for quite some time at the nets at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Tamim hasn't been a regular fixture in the recent past due to the injury. The left-handed opener didn't feature in the Super League stage of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20. Tamim was rested in the one-off Test match in Zimbabwe. He skippered Bangladesh in the ODI series there but didn't play the T20I series.

Tamim, at that time, mentioned that it would take eight to ten weeks for him to return to the scene. The 32-year-old didn't play the T20 series against Australia and New Zealand. He opted out of the World Cup saying that it would be unfair on the youngsters if he would take a spot without playing enough games.

Tamim is likely to fly to Nepal on September 23. The EPL is slated to begin on September 25.