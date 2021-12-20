Tamim back in the nets with full rhythm

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 05:16 pm

Related News

Tamim back in the nets with full rhythm

His batting was so effortless that one might wonder whether this was his first net session after a long time.

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 05:16 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah  Riyad started training after their injuries, Tamim Iqbal was also seen in the nets at Mirpur on Monday. Tamim was in his full rhythm as long as he was batting in the nets.

Off-spinner Robiul Islam Robi came on to bowl the left-handed opener. He struck a boundary coming down the wicket and then played a fine pull shot before hitting a six over long-on.

The southpaw didn't show any glimpse of discomfort while batting. His batting was so effortless that one might wonder whether this was his first net session after a long time.

Tamim was treated by a specialist in Leeds, England on 22 November. Tigers' ODI captain went to England with the thought that he might have to undergo surgery on his broken finger.

Tamim did not undergo surgery. After the crack in the scan report almost healed, the doctor gave the Bangladesh opener a resuscitation procedure. 

Less than a month later, Tamim returned to the field. Although he did bat lightly in the beginning, he will gradually increase his batting time. He only played spinner on Monday, but he will soon face the fast bowlers to test himself. 

The experienced opener left the field after practicing batting for about an hour.

Tamim injured his left thumb while batting in the Everest Premier League match in Nepal last October. Tamim had two cracks in his finger but the first X-ray caught one. It took him a while to recover from the injury. Two weeks later, another X-ray revealed a new crack and the ODI captain had to start the recovery process again.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today