Tamim back in the nets with full rhythm

After Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah Riyad started training after their injuries, Tamim Iqbal was also seen in the nets at Mirpur on Monday. Tamim was in his full rhythm as long as he was batting in the nets.

Off-spinner Robiul Islam Robi came on to bowl the left-handed opener. He struck a boundary coming down the wicket and then played a fine pull shot before hitting a six over long-on.

The southpaw didn't show any glimpse of discomfort while batting. His batting was so effortless that one might wonder whether this was his first net session after a long time.

Tamim was treated by a specialist in Leeds, England on 22 November. Tigers' ODI captain went to England with the thought that he might have to undergo surgery on his broken finger.

Tamim did not undergo surgery. After the crack in the scan report almost healed, the doctor gave the Bangladesh opener a resuscitation procedure.

Less than a month later, Tamim returned to the field. Although he did bat lightly in the beginning, he will gradually increase his batting time. He only played spinner on Monday, but he will soon face the fast bowlers to test himself.

The experienced opener left the field after practicing batting for about an hour.

Tamim injured his left thumb while batting in the Everest Premier League match in Nepal last October. Tamim had two cracks in his finger but the first X-ray caught one. It took him a while to recover from the injury. Two weeks later, another X-ray revealed a new crack and the ODI captain had to start the recovery process again.