Tamim available for first ODI despite not being 100% fit

Sports

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

Tamim available for first ODI despite not being 100% fit

"I'm available for tomorrow, definitely. I'm doing better. But I won't say I'm 100% fit, but I'm ready to play tomorrow. And I will play, In sha Allah," Tamim said in the pre-match press conference. 

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 01:19 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal and injury concerns before every series have become synonymous these days. As Bangladesh prepare themselves for the 50-over series against Afghanistan, Tamim's injury concerns raising questions again. 

The Tigers' ODI skipper didn't take part in the training session on Tuesday, a day before the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. He has been struggling with lower back problems which kept him out of the one-off Test against the same opposition last month.

But he did attend the press conference and announced that he is available for the series opener despite not being 100% fit. 

"I'm available for tomorrow, definitely. I'm doing better. But I won't say I'm 100% fit, but I'm ready to play tomorrow. And I will play, In sha Allah," Tamim said in the pre-match press conference. 

Tamim's statement didn't really clear the dark clouds over his participation in the ODI series. If anything, that sparked the possibility of risking himself just before the 50-over World Cup.

"I think I need to see whether I can adapt or not. But I won't do anything that harms the team as I've always said that a team is bigger than an individual," he added.

"I think I'm ready for tomorrow. If I feel anything during the match, then I will consult with the medical team. For now, I'm fit for tomorrow. Let's see what happens," Tamim further said.

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in three ODIs in Chattogram and then move to Sylhet for two-match T20I series.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs AFG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake