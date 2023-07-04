Tamim available for first ODI despite not being 100% fit

Tamim Iqbal and injury concerns before every series have become synonymous these days. As Bangladesh prepare themselves for the 50-over series against Afghanistan, Tamim's injury concerns raising questions again.

The Tigers' ODI skipper didn't take part in the training session on Tuesday, a day before the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. He has been struggling with lower back problems which kept him out of the one-off Test against the same opposition last month.

But he did attend the press conference and announced that he is available for the series opener despite not being 100% fit.

"I'm available for tomorrow, definitely. I'm doing better. But I won't say I'm 100% fit, but I'm ready to play tomorrow. And I will play, In sha Allah," Tamim said in the pre-match press conference.

Tamim's statement didn't really clear the dark clouds over his participation in the ODI series. If anything, that sparked the possibility of risking himself just before the 50-over World Cup.

"I think I need to see whether I can adapt or not. But I won't do anything that harms the team as I've always said that a team is bigger than an individual," he added.

"I think I'm ready for tomorrow. If I feel anything during the match, then I will consult with the medical team. For now, I'm fit for tomorrow. Let's see what happens," Tamim further said.

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in three ODIs in Chattogram and then move to Sylhet for two-match T20I series.