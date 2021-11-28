Taijul's two-in-two in day's first over brings Tigers back in the game

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:57 am

Day 3 started pretty brightly for the hosts.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan ended day 2 on a high bote after scoring 145 runs without losing any wicket. Their openers, Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) were on their way to pile runs on the Tigers. But day 3 started pretty brightly for the Tigers. Spinner Taijul Islam picked up two wickets in the very first over of the day to bring the hosts right back in to the game. 

Taijul first picked up the wicket of debutant Abdullah Shafique in the fifth delivery of the over by trapping him LBW. It was a  length ball on off, and skidded through. Shafique moved to the leg side to cut, but he was late to bring the bat down. The ball hit the pad before it hit the bat and it struck him in front. 

Azhar Ali came in and he was gone the very next ball. It was first called not-out by the on-field umpire before the decision was overturned by DRS. The ball pitched in line, and this was hitting middle stump. 

Taijul was on hattrick in the next over. But Babar Azam cautiously defended. 

At the time of writing the report, Pakistan are 149 for 2 after 62 overs, still trailing by 181 runs.

