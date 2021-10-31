Williamson's tactical masterclass restricts India to 110 runs

Something of a blemish there at the end for New Zealand on what has otherwise been a sensational effort from them. At the halfway stage, one thing is clear - only one team adjusted to the conditions. Ish Sodhi says the pitch was slower than they expected and turned more than they expected as well.

If someone had told New Zealand before the game, that India will end up with 110 without getting bowled out in 20 overs - they would've bitten that said person's hand off. India sprung a surprise on New Zealand by sending Ishan Kishan as opener; more to go with a left-right combination and importantly to counter Boult's threat with the new-ball.

But the left-arm pacer showed that he could do it against the left-handers too with help from Kishan of course who found deep backward square leg.

Rohit was dropped first ball, then for an over off Milne when Rohit and KL took 15 off it, it looked like that drop was going to prove costly. Nothing of that sort as one after the other departed to catches in the deep.

Pant and Pandya did the rebuilding but boundaries were hard to come by. Eventually a few boundaries here and there by Jadeja and India finish on 110.

This was a tactical masterclass from Kane Williamson - whatever he touched today turned into gold. Despite a couple of drops in the field, his captaincy was spot-on and his bowlers complemented him superbly. Milne even after a rough first over, came back well and justified his selection over Tim Seifert. Just 110 to defend, wonder what will India come up with in the chase. They need something more than miraculous to pull this one off.