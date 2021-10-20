'We'll take this win but we need to improve': Mahmudullah

Bangladesh keep their T20 World Cup run alive with a win over the hosts Oman. The game had a lot of ebbs and flows but the Tigers eventually held their nerves to register a 26-run victory. This was a must-win game for the Tigers after their shock defeat to Scotland on the opening day of the tournament.

Tigers' skipper Mahmudullah believes there are still a lot of areas to work on despite the victory. He credited Shakib and Naim for their brilliant partnership that set the tone for Bangladesh in the first innings.

"We'll take this win, but I think there are a lot of areas we need to improve. I hope everyone is happy. Thanks to the crowd that came in, they expect us to win. Delivering a win for them, for the country is the most important thing. Shakib and Naim batted brilliantly, they had a good partnership and that took us to 150-plus," Riyad said.

According to Riyad, Bangladesh should have done well in the powerplays in both innings. They missed a few chances as well which could cost them badly.

"But we should have done better with the new ball, bowled a lot of wides. We need to see those areas and correct them. I think our death bowling was going well. In the middle part, we brought the game back. But the first six overs - batting and bowling - we need to improve," he added.

Bangladesh will face Papua New Guinea in the final group game. A win is a must and a somewhat big margin will definitely be a big help.