'We are trying, but it's not happening for us': Nasum admits after heavy defeat to England

Bangladesh back to the losing circle again. After beating Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round, the Tigers have lost both their matches against Sri Lanka and England respectively in their first two games in Super 12. There seems to be something wrong with the Tigers in their defeats which they need to overcome.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed, in the post-match press, confessed that the team is trying really hard to overcome their mistakes, but for some unknown reason, they're repeating the same mistakes again and again.

Tigers' opening pair has been a huge concern along with the fielding display. Nasum said they are giving their absolute best, but the execution seems to be going wrong in every match for whatever reasons.

"Every match we try to get a win. Of course, if a batsman or bowler performs, there is a chance of winning. I am saying one thing over and over again that we are trying but it is not happening for us," Nasum said in the post-match press conference.

Question arises whether the problem lies in the Tigers' ability in T20 format. Nasum, however, denied such claim.

Nasum thinks the problem is mainly in their execution on the field.

"I meant it is not happening for us. We are trying. It's not about our capabilities. We couldn't execute it well."

Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semi-finals have been faded now that they lost their first two Super 12 matches. In the next match on October 29, they will get the West Indies as the opponent.

Bangladesh must win the match to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

"We have three matches. If we can click one from here, we can click the other two. If we win one, we will be confident for the next match" Nasum concluded.