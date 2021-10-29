The way catches are being dropped every match is a concern: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh's rather disappointing loss to the West Indies has put an end to their World Cup campaign. Bangladesh were always in the game but a final over brilliance from Andre Russell helped the West Indies secure a much-needed victory.

Mahmudullah, in the post-match press conference, said that Liton Das' dismissal in the penultimate over was crucial and had he been there in the final over, the result could've been different. "Liton and I put on a good partnership. If Liton could clear the boundary in that last ball of the 19th over, we would've been in a better position going into the final over. He was well-set and if he had been there in the final over, one of the set batters could've tried and hit a boundary," he said.

"I knew Russell would bowl in the blockhole as there were four fielders on the on side. The previous two deliveries were also yorkers which I couldn't go after. I thought if he missed the yorker in the last ball, I would lift it over mid-off or get it over cover point or backward point making room. But it was my mistake that I couldn't execute properly," he added.

Bangladesh fielders grassed a number of opportunities while fielding and that cost Bangladesh too many runs. "We expect the fielders to grab those catches especially in crunch moments and big games. They are great fielders and no one drops catches willingly. But the way it's happening in every match is definitely a cause of concern. We need to improve our catching. These are not technical issues because unfortunately they dropped regulation catches," Mahmudullah said.

"We have a lot to gain from this tournament. Yes, we may not progress further but we want to win the remaining two games. That will be a good thing for the team if we finish the campaign on a high. We are making mistakes but the commitment is there. We will try our best to end the tournament on a winning note," the Bangladesh skipper stated.