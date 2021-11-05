Tigers return home after World Cup failure

T20 World Cup

UNB
05 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 07:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

All members of Bangladesh cricket team except four returned home Friday afternoon after a dismal performance in the T20 World Cup.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das will return later.

Most of the coaching staff members will join the team later when the team will start preparation for the Pakistan series on 12 November.

Bangladesh won two matches in round one of the World Cup and qualified for the Super 12s. But they failed to win any of five matches they played in the Super 12s stage.

They got close against Sri Lanka and West Indies but failed to seal the matches.

The Tigers were heavily reliant on their experienced players like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan.

All of them have a dismal show in the World Cup.

The players like Soumya Sarkar, Liton and Mustafizur Rahman also failed to click in this World Cup which will be remembered as a cricketing catastrophe to Bangladeshi fans.

With the scars of World Cup failure fresh, the Tigers will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20Is and two-match Test series at home starting from 19 November.

While the first match of the T20 series will take place on 19 November at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the other matches will be played on 20 and 22 November. The first Test will be played in Chattogram from 26 November while the second Test will be played from 4 December.

