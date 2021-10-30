Proteas clinch thriller despite Lankan fightback

South Africa registered their second victory in the Super 12s of the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup. They beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in a dramatic encounter in Sharjah.

Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 46, Tabraiz Shamsi won the player-of-the-match award but it was David Miller who swung the game in favour of them with two massive sixes in the final over of the match. Miller was unbeaten on 23 off 13 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga recorded a hat-trick but couldn't be on the winning side.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to field first. The Proteas were bolstered by the return of Quinton de Kock. Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera early as he was castled by Anrich Nortje. Charith Asalanka went all guns blazing from the start and added 41 off 30 deliveries with Pathum Nissanka before getting run-out. Asalanka made 21 off 14 balls.

One brought two for South Africa as Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dismissed, caught and bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi for nought. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets in the middle overs and were restricted to 94 for five after 15 overs.

But Nissanka occupied one end and played a sublime knock. He reached his fifty off 45 balls and then opened up his shoulders. The right-hander hit a six and two fours off Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over and gave the much-needed impetus to Sri Lanka's innings. He perished in the next over, scoring a magnificent 72 off 58 balls. Nissanka scored more than fifty percent of the runs scored by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka posted 142 after 20 overs. Shamsi was the wrecker-in-chief during the middle overs, picking up three wickets for 17 runs. Dwaine Pretorius also registered a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Dushmantha Chameera's double strike reduced South Africa to 26 for two in the fourth over. de Kock and Reeza Hendricks were his two victims.

Rassie van der Dussen tried to rebuild the innings with skipper Bavuma but a flash of brilliance in the field from Dasun Shanaka saw the back of the former. Dussen's dismissal left South Africa in tatters at 49 for three in the 8th over.

Bavuma and Aiden Markram added 47 off seven overs and just when they were threatening to take the game away from Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga sent back Markram to the pavilion. South Africa still required 47 off five overs with six wickets in hand.

Hasaranga came back to bowl the 18th over and got rid of the well-set Bavuma first ball. The leg-spinner dismissed Pretorius in the next delivery to register a hat-trick. He became only the third bowler to do so in the World Cup after Brett Lee and Curtis Campher. It looked like his spell of three for 20 took the game completely away from the Proteas.

But there was a twist in the tale. Rabada hit a six off Chameera and brought some life to the game. South Africa needed 15 runs to win off the last over.

Rabada took a single and put David Miller on strike. Miller smashed two magnificent sixes off Lahiru Kumara to seal the game for South Africa. The Proteas chased 143 down with one ball remaining.

Shamsi was named the player of the match.