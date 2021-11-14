'This patch will make me stronger' -Hasan Ali issues statement for the first time since dropped catch

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
14 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:23 pm

Ali became the national villain following his dropped catch, with the fast bowler being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media.

Hindustan Times
14 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has issued a public statement for the first time since the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, in which Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets to mark the end of their fabulous campaign. In what turned out to be the final over of the match, Ali dropped an easy catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then smoked three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team.

Ali became the national villain following his dropped catch, with the fast bowler being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media. Ali, star of Pakistan's campaign in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker, on Saturday posted a tweet where he urged fans and followers to continuously back him.

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas (prayers) – needed them," Ali tweeted.

Ali has received support from former Pakistan players such as Wasim Akram and many more. After the drop catch, the cameras showed senior pro Shoaib Malik walking up to the fast bowler and encouraging him to get on with it. In reply to Ali's tweet, teammate and fast bowler Haris Rauf told his fellow pacer to keep his head up. "You need a wicket you go to Hassan Ali. Keeps your head up," Rauf tweeted.

Pakistan's juggernaut of five consecutive wins came to a halt on Thursday as Australia made it to the final, where they will face New Zealand on Sunday to guarantee a first-time T20 World Cup win

