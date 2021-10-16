The missing XI of T20 World Cup

The 2021 Men's T20 World Cup is all set to commence on October 17 in Oman and the UAE. The teams have already announced their squads for the tournament and the number of high-profile cricketers missing out on a World Cup spot is many.

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal was the highest run-getter in the previous edition of the Men's T20 World Cup in India. But just days before the announcement of the squad, Tamim made himself unavailable for the competition, saying that it would be unfair on the youngsters if he would take a spot without playing enough games. The left-hander has featured in every edition of the World Cup so far and scored 514 runs at an average of 24.47 in 23 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup was slightly surprising given his recent form and records. Dhawan has been in irresistible form, playing quite a few breathtaking knocks in the IPL recently. In fact, the 2020 IPL was his career-best season as the experienced opener amassed 618 runs at 44.14 and maintained a very high strike rate of 144.73. Dhawan didn't do too badly in the Sri Lanka tour as captain this year as well.

Faf du Plessis (captain)

Faf du Plessis played his last white-ball game for South Africa in December last year. He has been left out of the World Cup squad despite being available. The right-hander was in terrific form in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He scored 277 runs at an average of 35 in the tournament. His strike rate was on the higher side as well (143.52). He was one of the highest run-getters in the IPL 2021 too.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has 1909 runs to his name in T20Is and is one of eight players to play 100 games in this format. But New Zealand didn't put faith in the 37-year-old. Taylor was left out of the New Zealand T20I squad for the Pakistan series last year and has fallen out of favour since then. He has scored 562 runs in the tournament and only Brendon McCullum has more runs than him in the World Cup for New Zealand.

Tom Latham (wk)

Tom Latham was recalled into the T20 squad after five years in the recently concluded Bangladesh tour as many first-choice players missed out. The southpaw was the highest run-getter in the series with 159 in five innings. Although New Zealand lost the series 3-2, Latham was named the joint player of the series. Latham is one of the best players of spin in New Zealand and could've been a handy player for the Black Caps on slow UAE surfaces.

Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews was left out of the central contracts just before the World Cup squad was announced and so it didn't surprise anyone to see him being left out of the team for the World Cup. But the former captain is vastly experienced in this format, having played 78 T20Is since 2009. He has 1148 runs at an average of 25.5. Mathews is a handy bowler as well and has an economy rate of just 6.99 in T20Is. He often does the job with the new ball and has taken 38 wickets.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has been a standout performer for the English side across formats over the past few years. Stokes spent a lot of time in the bio-bubble since cricket resumed after Covid-19 and it took a heavy toll on his mental health. He has been continuously troubled by an injured finger and these things made him take an indefinite break from cricket. The outrageously talented cricketer was in superb form in the IPL last season that took place in the UAE. Stokes scored 285 runs in eight innings at 40.71 and struck at 142.5 which included a century..

Chris Morris

Chris Morris is one of the most sought after players in T20 cricket as he is a very capable seam bowling all-rounder. Morris picked up 11 wickets and maintained a very low economy rate of 6.63 in the 2020 IPL. The right-arm pacer last played a T20I back in March 2019 but could've been a tremendous addition to the South Africa team due to his impeccable accuracy, especially at the death. Morris has a batting average of 20.37 and a high strike rate of 150.48 in T20s.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer last made an appearance for England in international cricket in March this year and injury has ruled him out from the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Archer has been one of the most bankable bowlers especially in the powerplay and at the death. Archer has taken 63 wickets at the death and 52 inside the first six overs since his debut which suggests that he is an equally proficient bowler at both phases. He is a valuable asset for any team in the world as he is a capable batter and a gun fielder too.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's World Cup squad came as a big surprise to many as the leg-spinner is known as one of captain Virat Kohli's trusted weapons in white-ball cricket. Chahal has been consistent for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL over the years and is the highest wicket-taker of all-time for the side. Chahal has a fantastic record in the UAE as well. In the 2020 IPL in the UAE, Chahal picked up 21 wickets in 15 matches and maintained an economy rate of 7.08 which is superb for a wrist spinner.

Mohammad Amir

Talented fast bowler Mohammad Amir recently made himself available for the T20 World Cup as Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down as head coach and bowling coach respectively. But there was no place for Amir in Pakistan's squad for the tournament. The left-arm quick last played for Pakistan in August 2020 against England. Amir has been in terrific form though in this format. He is the most difficult bowler to deal with especially early in the innings. No bowler has taken more wickets in the powerplay than him in T20s since 2018.