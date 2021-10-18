Mahmudullah irked during press conference by Scotland's celebration

Scotland handed Bangladesh a shocking defeat in both the teams' World Cup opener. This could only means the probability of Tigers reaching the Super 12 getting decreased.

Before the match, the Scotland coach Shane Burger said, "We don't see Bangladesh being anywhere higher than PNG or Oman in terms of these group games. We know every single team is going to come at us. We will be their biggest game. We are prepped and ready."

Mahmudullah and his team had a challenge to prove Shane Burger's statement wrong but they failed miserably.

In the post-match press conference, the Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad got interrupted by the loud celebration of the Scottish players. Mahmudullah was answering to the questions asked by the journalists, but had to pause for a moment due to the interruption.

The Tigers' captain was visibly dejected, disappointed, and pissed.

Earlier, Scotland put up a fighting score of 140 runs on the board after being sent by Mahmudullah to bat first. The Scots were struggling with 53-6 at a stage until Chris Greaves and Mark Watt stood tall to recover their innings.

Bangladesh turned a comparatively easier task into a tough one as both the openers gave away their wickets cheaply and the senior batters batting on a low strike rate. The Tigers went close but lost by a margin of 6 runs.

Chris Greaves was the man of the match scoring 45 (28) with the bat and having 2-19 (3 ov) with the ball.