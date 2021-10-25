Litton Das, Lahiru Kumara fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 03:52 pm

Litton Das, Lahiru Kumara fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Das was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 03:52 pm
Litton Das, Lahiru Kumara fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Lahiru Kumara and Litton Kumer Das fined 25% and 15% of their match fees respectively for breaching ICC Code of Conduct. 
      
In the recently concluded Group B, Super 12 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday in Sharjah, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladeshi batter Litton Kumer Das were both fined for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Das was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game'.

The incident occurred in the fifth over after the dismissal of batter Litton Kumer Das in the Bangladesh innings.

After he dismissed the batter Das, Lahiru Kumara walked towards him using actions and words which provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Having been provoked by the bowler Kumara, Das reacted aggressively and in a manner which was contrary to the spirit of cricket.

Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point.

Das was fined 15% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions, which were ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Kumara and Das both pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock, 3rd umpire Michael Gough and 4th umpire Rod Tucker.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

 

NOTES TO EDITORS:

*When a player reaches four or more Demerit Points within a 24-month period, they are converted into

Suspension Points and a player is suspended.

**Two Suspension Points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

***Demerit Points remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

