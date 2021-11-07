India pray for Afghanistan win for semifinal berth

All eyes will be on the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday as India's outside chances of reaching the semi-final rest heavily on the said encounter in Abu Dhabi. India don't have their fate in control but they are not out of the semi-final race yet, thanks to a heated battle in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Only England, Australia and Pakistan have confirmed their berths in the semi-final stage so far as a 3-way race is on for the final spot in the final four of T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand are favourites to get to the semi-final as a win on Sunday will seal their qualification while Afghanistan and India have to wait for other results to go their way.

An Afghanistan win will brighten up India's chances as New Zealand will be stopped from getting to 8 points. India, who are with 4 points from 4 matches and the best Net Run Rate in Group 2, are likely to go through if Afghanistan beat New Zealand in Abu Dhabi and they hammer Namibia in Monday's match in Dubai.

Ahead of the crunch game, support has been pouring in for Afghanistan as India fans have taken to social media to wish Mohammad Nabi's men the best for their Sunday's game against New Zealand.

Notably, India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing the first two matches of their T20 World Cup campaign for the first time in history. India were hammered by arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in their World Cup opener and they slipped to an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the following match. However, Virat Kohli's men bounced back with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

From wishing Rashid Khan to advising proper rest for the Afghanistan team, India fans, even players have been actively backing Nabi's men.

Ravichandran Ashwin had offered some physio support for Afghanistan to put the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman back on the park.

But on Saturday, Afghanistan weren't sure if he would be fit. Mystery spinner Rahman has been a key weapon in the powerplay with six wickets in two matches at an average of 5.66, an economy rate of 4.25.

When Rahman has played, forming a spin troika with Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, Afghanistan have looked like a different bowling unit.

Afghanistan were hammered by India in their previous Super 12 match as Virat Kohli's men posted 210 runs on the board before sealing a 66-run victory. On the other hand, New Zealand are heading into the match on the back of a big win over Namibia.