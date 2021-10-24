'India haven't even won and the celebrations have begun': Akram issues warning

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has issued a warning to India and its fans, reminding them not to get carried away with premature celebrations related to the prospect of India defeating Pakistan in their T20 World Cup tie on Sunday.

Akram, while speaking on Sports Tak, revealed that he has witnessed a lot of Indians basking at the joy of the outcome of the India-Pakistan match and asked them to hard their minds back to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"I suppose I am all for India to celebrate a day before the match. They haven't even won the match yet but the celebrations have begun. I saw a package where I heard Pakistan getting hammered. Remember, that in 2017, India lost the final of the Champions Trophy. So please celebrate, but not before. If you win the match, definitely celebrate. No problem whatsoever. And the same goes for Pakistan. If they win the match, then watch out for my dance," Akram said.

Akram feels Pakistan should be wary of the Indian batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The India captain has had a decent record against Pakistan, scoring half-centuries in the 2016 World T20 and the 2019 World Cup, while Rohit has shown stellar form against Babar Azam's side as well.

In the last two international matches that India and Pakistan have played – Rohit scored centuries in both – 2018 Asia Cup and the 2019 WC in England. Akram feels Pakistan need to get them out early or they face the danger of chasing a big total.

"They have terrific strength; both are experienced players. They've been playing the IPL since ages and for India. They are scoring, and not just in India but all over the world. So yes, it goes without saying how dangerous these two players are. If they don't get out, they will score big," the former Pakistan captain pointed out.