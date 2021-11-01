England win keeps Bangladesh's thin chances of semifinal qualification alive

Jos Buttler has a bright smile on his face as he leads his side off the field. His team-mates applaud.

Batted first, lost three wickets in the powerplay, were tottering at 47/3 after 10 overs, Buttler registered his slowest half-century ... and ... most of us expected another game to be won by the chasing team.

However, Jos Buttler's masterclass - slowest fifty to maiden ton - turned the tables. 163 was above-par and even in the presence of dew, England defended that.

Morgan employed four overs of spin inside the powerplay and the Lankans were reduced to 40/3.

England kept the lid on the scoring rate but Hasaranga and Shanaka upped the ante with a fifty partnership and an injury to Tymal Mills made matters tricky for Morgan.

The Lankans needed 34 off the last three but they held their nerve and eked out a win. Jordan was brilliant once again, Adil Rashid was economical and the Moeen-Livingstone duo did their bit as well.

All in all, it was an all-round performance from the ODI champions. England out-batted, out-bowled and out-fielded their opponents to win their fourth match on the trot.

Jos Buttler, Player of the match: "I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good. We were under pressure for a long time during that chase. I was trying to guess where he was going to bowl, I was pretty calm and trying to be patient."

Bangladesh will face South Africa on Tuesday before playing Australia on Thursday in their last Super 12 match. Bangladesh still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals if they can win their remaining two games by a big margin and other teams - South Africa, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka - also stay on two wins each.

The Tigers can then still qualify if they have the best net run rate.

But a loss here will all but guarantee that Bangladesh have been knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup.