'Don't think anyone raised question about their commitment' – BCB chief Nazmul Hasan hits out at Mahmudullah

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:12 pm

Nazmul Hasan has taken a dig at T20I skipper Mahmudullah for his 'emotional outburst' in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Nazmul Hasan has taken a dig at T20I skipper Mahmudullah for his 'emotional outburst' in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:12 pm
‘Don’t think anyone raised question about their commitment’ – BCB chief Nazmul Hasan hits out at Mahmudullah

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon has lashed out at Mahmudullah after the latter hit out at the critics towards the players. After the Tigers' win over Oman at Al Amerat, Mahmudullah, Bangladesh's most successful T20I skipper, said that constructive criticisms are welcome, but it's not fair if the national team's players are belittled.

Nazmul Hasan has taken a dig at T20I skipper Mahmudullah for his 'emotional outburst' in the ongoing T20 World Cup, stating that he never questioned the players' commitment.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a six-run loss at the hands of Scotland. After that match, Nazmul Hasan said:

"There are two things that I did not get. Like he said they feel bad when anyone questions their commitment. I don't think anyone raised question about their commitment… Not for once I said anything about commitment. Secondly, he said I belittled them but I feel it's an emotional outburst."

"I will still stick to my point that I was not happy with their approach, attitude and planning in the first game."

"I think he (Mahmudullah) and other players need to understand one thing, like he said, that they are humans but on the same note, the team's supporters and the spectators are also humans and [so is] everyone in BCB."

"There is nothing to take personally because whatever we said was for the team and the country and not against any individual."

Hasan also hinted at a change in Bangladesh's T20I captaincy in the near future. For the time being, the Tigers have three captains- Mominul Haque Showrabh, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad.

The tussle between Mahmudullah and Nazmul is not new as the chief of BCB was also left disappointed with the way the national skipper decided to quit Test cricket after hitting his career best unbeaten 150 against Zimbabwe. Though Mahmudullah is yet to announce it officially, it was reported in the media that there is no possibility of him reconsidering his decision and making a comeback in red-ball cricket.

 

