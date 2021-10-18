Bangladesh suffered a shock defeat to Scotland in their opening match in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The game swung like a pendulum, either way, multiple times, but it was Scotland who emerged winners at Al Amerat.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, at the post-match press conference, said that 140 was a gettable total but the Tigers' batting unit simply wasn't good enough on the night.

"I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit wasn't good enough tonight," Mahmudullah said.

"When you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them," he added.

Mahmudullah said the wicket was really good to bat on but the batters failed to execute their plans. Bangladesh fell just short of the target of 140 and lost by six runs. Debutant Chris Greaves had a dream start to his career, having scored an important 45 and dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim later. He was also adjudged the man of the match.