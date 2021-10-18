‘Batting unit wasn’t good enough’

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 12:15 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 12:16 am

Related News

‘Batting unit wasn’t good enough’

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, at the post-match press conference, said that 140 was a gettable total but the Tigers’ batting unit simply wasn’t good enough on the night. 

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 12:15 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 12:16 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh suffered a shock defeat to Scotland in their opening match in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The game swung like a pendulum, either way, multiple times, but it was Scotland who emerged winners at Al Amerat.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, at the post-match press conference, said that 140 was a gettable total but the Tigers' batting unit simply wasn't good enough on the night. 

"I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit wasn't good enough tonight," Mahmudullah said. 

"When you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them," he added. 

Mahmudullah said the wicket was really good to bat on but the batters failed to execute their plans. Bangladesh fell just short of the target of 140 and lost by six runs. Debutant Chris Greaves had a dream start to his career, having scored an important 45 and dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim later. He was also adjudged the man of the match.

Sports / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

5h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

5h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025