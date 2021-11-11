Australia send Pakistan to bat first in Semi-Final 2

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:12 pm

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first. 

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first. 

No changes in the playing XI for either teams.

Aaron Finch - We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup and expect more of the same tonight, no changes in the playing XI.

Babar Azam - We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

