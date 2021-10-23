'2pm starts suit us big time': Domingo

Bangladesh finished second in Group B in the first round and are now placed in Group 1 along with Sri Lanka, England, the West Indies, South Africa and Australia. The group comprises mostly of non-Asian teams who are not well-equipped to play spin. All the matches featuring Bangladesh in the main round will begin at 2 pm local time (4 pm BDST) and Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is very happy with that.

"We are happy with the 2pm starts. It suits us big time," said Domingo. "It takes dew out of the equation. I think our spinners will come very much into the competition. We know a lot of the other teams are focused on the dew."

Bangladesh will be playing Sri Lanka at Sharjah where the pitch is slower than that of the other two grounds. Bangladesh will also face the West Indies on this ground. Bangladesh have a good spin attack and most importantly Mustafizur Rahman who bowls a lot of cutters and slowers will enjoy bowling in Sharjah on dry pitches.

Russell Domingo remarked that the format is extremely unpredictable and the side playing well on the given day will prevail. "We know anybody can beat anybody, whether you are in this group or the other one. Both groups are equally hard. There's no advantage or disadvantage for us," he said.

When asked about the Sharjah pitch, the South African said, "The scores have come down considerably since the new wickets have been laid. Tall bowlers who hit the wicket have always been in the game. I came here with the South Africa team years ago. I remember Morne Morkel was very effective, the sort of hard length that he bowled. The ball skids through."

"If you bowl wicket to wicket, spin has an opportunity here. Lbw, bowleds come into the game. We are not known as a power-hitting side so the (shorter boundary) could favour us," Domingo added.