Sylhet Strikers continue victory march at BPL

Towhid Hridoy recorded his third consecutive fifty-plus score in the BPL to help Sylhet Strikers earn their fourth straight win. This time they beat Dhaka Dominators convincingly by 62 runs in Mirpur.

Najmul Hossain Shanto came good with the bat finally with a well-constructed 39-ball-57. Hridoy's career-best 84 off 46 came with the help of five fours and as many maximums. Sylhet notched up 201 for eight.

Mohammad Mithun (42 off 28) and captain Nasir Hossain (44 off 35) battled hard but they were always behind the required run rate and in the end succumbed to a massive defeat.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mohammad Amir struck early to send back the Dhaka top-order and they never quite recovered from there.