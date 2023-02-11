Sylhet look to stop Comilla juggernaut to make BPL final

Sports

BSS
11 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Sylhet look to stop Comilla juggernaut to make BPL final

Comilla, who are now on a nine-match winning streak, will take on Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's Sylhet Strikers in the first Qualifier tomorrow (Sunday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

BSS
11 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:18 pm
Sylhet look to stop Comilla juggernaut to make BPL final

Sylhet Strikers need to do something special to stop the juggernaut of Comilla Victorians in a bid to make the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in first attempt.

Comilla, who are now on a nine-match winning streak, will take on Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's Sylhet Strikers in the first Qualifier tomorrow (Sunday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

The winner of the game will move to the final straightway while the loser will get another chance to make it final as they will take on the winner of the Eliminator game between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal.

Comilla, the defending champions of BPL, lost the first three matches in a row including a defeat to Sylhet Strikers. They were written off after those three straight defeats. But they refused to give up and turned things so magically that they thereafter won nine matches in a row, which is comfortably the biggest winning streak by any team in BPL history.

Sylhet, who were probably the fourth strongest team on paper before the tournament, emerged as the most consistent side and came to the playoffs as the group leader with 18 points from 12 matches. Such was Comilla's impact that they also ended with the same 18 points but had to finish in second position due to run rate. The difference of run rate was still very marginal-Sylhet had 0.737 and Comilla had 0.723. 

Given the form, Comilla look outright favourite, going into the first Qualifier. But there is a fear that the law of average can come into the fore. No matter how big the winning streak is, it is bound to break at some point. Comilla will hope to continue the streak for at least two matches. 

"They proved how strong of a team they are! They won nine matches in a row, so it will be very tough to beat them. We have to play our best," said Sylhet coach Rajin Saleh.

Comilla moreover recruited England's Moeen Ali to further bolster the team. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine had already played two matches for them as they had to leave match winners like Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah.

While Comilla looked strong going by the form, Sylhet knows they are the only who can stop Comilla's winning streak. Relying on the local youngsters like Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja they did wonders. Also the shrewd captaincy of Mashrafe played a key role in reviving the side.

Cricket

BPL / Comilla Victorians / Sylhet Strikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday