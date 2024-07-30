Swimmer Samiul eliminated from 100m freestyle of Paris Olympics

Swimmer Samiul eliminated from 100m freestyle of Paris Olympics

 

Swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi has been eliminated from the heat of the 100m freestyle event of the Paris Olympics held at Paris La Defense Arena on Tuesday.

Samiul finished fifth position out of eight participants with his career-best timing of 53.10 seconds in the second heat and overall he finished 69th place out of 79 participants in the qualification round.

American swimmer Alex Je topped the qualification round with a time of 47.57 seconds.

However, Samiul, who hailed from Rajbari district, found happy with the best timing in his career.

He said: "I am happy with the best timing in my career. I tried to improve my timing and I did it."

The top 16 swimmers from this qualification round moved on to the semi-finals of the competition.

