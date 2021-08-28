Svitolina steps up US Open prep by reaching Chicago WTA final

Sports

BSS
28 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:06 pm

Related News

Svitolina steps up US Open prep by reaching Chicago WTA final

Svitolina fired 29 winners, including seven aces, on the way to a much-needed victory.

BSS
28 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:06 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Olympic bronze medallist Elina Svitolina continued her US Open build-up with a three-set win over Rebecca Peterson to reach her first WTA final of 2021 at the hardcourt event in Chicago.

The top-seeded Ukrainian, who hadn't reached a final since her title run in Strasbourg last September, defeated Sweden's Peterson 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 to line up a meeting with ninth-seeded Alize Cornet of France.

Cornet defeated Russian Varvara Gracheva 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to reach Saturday's final in one of two WTA events serving as final tune-ups for the US Open that starts Monday in New York.

Svitolina fired 29 winners, including seven aces, on the way to a much-needed victory.

Since earning bronze at the Tokyo Games Svitolina had lost her opening matches in both Montreal and Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, Cornet can expect a stiff challenge on Saturday against Svitolina, who has won 15 of the 18 WTA finals in which she has appeared.

In Cleveland, second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit beat seventh-seeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes 6-4, 6-4 to book a title clash with Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 winner over sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland.

Others

Elina Svitolina / Rebecca Peterson / US Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1h | Videos
Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes