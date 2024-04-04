Suryakumar set to return for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Mumbai Indians are set to receive a much-needed boost ahead of their next Indian Premier League 2024 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and it goes by the name of Suryakumar Yadav. Yes, the star T20 batter is set to link up with the struggling MI after getting clearance by the National Cricket Academy, multiple reports claim.

Suryakumar's reunion with the MI couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the franchise, which is currently seeking an upswing amid three straight defeats in the IPL.

Suryakumar last played competitive cricket in December but was forced out of action after twisting his ankle during a game against South Africa. His return was further delayed due to a surgery for sports hernia that took place in January, after which he headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has been undergoing intense rehabilitation ever since. Surya, who picked up a grade 2 tear in his ankle was initially in some discomfort but received a go-ahead by the NCA eventually.

"Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge, He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

MI are in the middle of another early slump, having registered a hat-trick of defeats under Hardik Pandya to be placed at the bottom of the points table as the only team yet to open their account. As per reports, with a six-day gap between their game against Rajasthan Royals on Monday and the one versus Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the team apparently went to Jamnagar for a short break. They are slated to be back in training on Thursday and Surya is expected to be part of it.

In all likelihood, Suryakumar will be part of MI's Playing XI against the Capitals. As of now, he is a guaranteed starter but plans can change depending on how SKY shapes up in the nets. If there's no ring-rust, expect Surya to break into the XI just like that, but just in case, he doesn't pull up the way the team management wants him to, his return may have to wait for another four days when MI take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru next Thursday.

If and when back, Surya is expected to take back the No. 3 position, currently belonging to Naman Dhir. The 24-year-old batter hasn't exactly got going as scores of 20, 30 and a golden duck, whereas SKY has played all his cricket for MI at No. 3. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, who set the last season of IPL on fire, scoring over 600 runs with one century and five fifty, Suryakumar's return promises to improve, if not immediately put an end, to MI's ongoing woes.