Sublime Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL

A yet another stellar allround performance of Shakib Al Hasan enabled Fortune Barishal to clinch a thrilling 14-run win over Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The victory propelled Barishal to the top of the BPL point table with eight points from five matches. And it was the second consecutive time, Shakib dazzled with both batting and bowling to play a vital role in winning the matches. Overall, Shakib had won three matches out of four wins of Barishal almost single-handedly.

With the willow, Shakib hammered a 31 ball-50, hitting three fours and as many sixes as Barishal, electing to bat first, piled up a moderate 149 before being bowled out in 19.1 overs. In bowling, Shakib later scalped three for 23 runs from four overs, which was instrumental in wrapping up Chattogram's innings for 135 in 19.4 overs.

With the match, the Chattogram phase of the BPL finally ended.

Barishal's Afghanistan recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman played a perfect foil to Shakib with the cherry, snapping up three wickets for just nine runs from four overs. His bowling indeed scythed down the top order of Chattogram and they never recovered from that.

Mujeeb indeed made Barishal heavily favourite to win the game, removing hard-hitter Will Jacks for five-ball-duck in the first over. Considering Jacks' form, it was the big blow for Chattogram but they seemed to have recovered well through Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain. Together they added 70-run for the second wicket stand to keep the side on top.

Shakib then got into the act, dismissing Afif who made 39 off 32 while Mehedi Hasan Rana got rid of Shamim Patwari for 29.

With the set duo returning back to the dressing room, Mujeeb came to bowl again and triggered a collapse. Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck a 13 ball-26 towards the end but his whirlwind batting only could reduce the margin of the defeat.

Dwayne Bravo and Mehedi Rana snared two wickets apiece to complement Shakib and Mujeeb.

However, Barishal's batting was a one-man show of Shakib even though Chris Gayle indicted to back to his form, playing a 19 ball-25 runs knock that included one four and three sixes. After his dismissal, Barishal lost some wickets in quick succession but Shakib played with utmost confidence to hit his first half-century in this edition of BPL.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 28 while Towhid Hridoy made 22 to play around Shakib.

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury who slammed a hat-trick in the previous match, came close to another hat-trick this day too but was deprived of it finally.

Nevertheless, his four wickets haul for 12 runs from two overs, effectively denied Barishal piling up 160 plus score. In the end, though, it didn't matter much.