Stokes hails enduring quality of pace pair Anderson and Broad

Sports

AFP
19 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:37 pm

Related News

Stokes hails enduring quality of pace pair Anderson and Broad

The indefatigable new ball pair took 12 wickets between them during the 267-run win, including four victims each in the second innings, to add to their prolific career tallies. During the match, they became the most successful partnership in history, climbing to 1,009 wickets in Tests played together to overhaul the celebrated Australians, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

AFP
19 February, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:37 pm
Stokes hails enduring quality of pace pair Anderson and Broad

Captain Ben Stokes said on Sunday he doesn't want to contemplate the day James Anderson and Stuart Broad aren't playing for England after the bowling greats destroyed New Zealand's batting in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

The indefatigable new ball pair took 12 wickets between them during the 267-run win, including four victims each in the second innings, to add to their prolific career tallies.

During the match, they became the most successful partnership in history, climbing to 1,009 wickets in Tests played together to overhaul the celebrated Australians, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Stokes said that their astonishing numbers - Anderson now has 682 Test wickets in all and Broad 571 - do not do justice to the impact the pair have on their team-mates.

"Not only were they brilliant in this game with the ball," said Stokes, "but I said last night in the dressing room that we've got a 40-year-old (Anderson) and a 36-year-old (Broad) setting the standard of what we're about in the field in terms of energy.

"You look at how many games they've won for England and how many more they probably will do going forward, they're setting a great example not only for us in the dressing room but I think for anyone who wants to have a long career in professional sport," said Stokes.

"I don't want to think too far ahead as to when they might call time on their careers because the way they're going at the moment, you don't want to think about that."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee is his country's third-greatest wicket-taker with 355 wickets but that figure is dwarfed by Anderson and Broad who are third and fifth on the all-time Test list, and the top two seam bowlers.

Southee conceded he was a "fan" of the England pair.

"Those two have been phenomenal now for a very long time, not only their skills and ability on the field but just the way they've been able to keep their bodies intact and the work that goes in away from the game," he said.

"I've been a big fan of both of them for a long period of time. It doesn't look like they're slowing down any time soon."

Cricket

James Anderson / Stuart Broad / Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

8h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

6h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

8m | TBS World
Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

6h | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

1d | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike