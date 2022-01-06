'Still a doubt' Mashrafe begins training ahead of BPL

Mashrafe turned up at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday and sent down a few overs but not at full run-up.

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been away from competitive cricket for more than a year. His last appearance came in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in December 2020. After that tournament, Mashrafe found himself out of the squad for the West Indies ODIs in the early part of 2021. Since then, the fast bowler has been away from action. Now a member of the parliament also, Mashrafe will feature in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise-based T20 tournament for Dhaka. 

Ahead of the BPL, the former skipper intends to play in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) starting on 9 January in Sylhet. But given his current physical condition, his participation in the tournament is in doubt. 

Mashrafe turned up at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday and sent down a few overs but not at full run-up. "I am not sure if I would be able to play in the BCL. I have a bit of pain in my back. I have come here after so long. BPL is also approaching. But I have to start slow. But it all depends on the back pain. I have been told to play in the BCL. But everything depends on the preparation," he stated.

"I did not apply full strength while bowling because of the back pain. The run-up was short. I just checked the condition I am in right now. So I cannot say a lot. A rehabilitation process is going on now. The pain has healed a touch. I will bowl at full run-up starting next week. The rhythm is there and so I think I can catch up soon," Mashrafe added.

The former captain termed the historic  Mount Maunganui win 'the greatest one' in Bangladesh's cricket history. He credited the unity of the team for the success.

