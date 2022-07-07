Steven Smith raises doubts over England's attacking style

07 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 03:48 pm

Smith said England's batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Steve Smith said England's new attacking approach to test cricket was exciting but expressed doubts over whether it could stand up to the heat of Australian bowling.

England have won all four tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, crushing world test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.

Smith said England's batters may not fare so well against the Australian bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

"It's been exciting. I'm just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it's sustainable," Smith told reporters before Australia's second test against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Galle.

"If you come in on a wicket that's got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?

"I'm intrigued by it all ... Is it going to work every time? I don't know."

Smith added that there was no lingering ill-feeling from his mix-up with Usman Khawaja after his dismissal in the opening test in Galle, which Australia won by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The 33-year-old stormed off after being run out for six and his reaction drew criticism from former Australia captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor.

"I hate getting run out. I think anyone does," Smith said. "I was pretty upset. That happens in the game. I had to keep moving forward and that's part of the game.

"I spoke to Uz straight after, it was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen and we keep moving on."

