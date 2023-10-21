Sriram urges Bangladesh batters to learn from Kohli masterclass

Sridharan Sriram, Bangladesh's technical consultant, urged his squad to take inspiration from Virat Kohli's batting when structuring and pacing an ODI innings.

Sriram emphasised the significance of desire, running hard between the wickets, and finding gaps in the field, attributes that Kohli demonstrated against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2023 match in Pune.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli displayed his skill with a brilliant century in an exciting match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on October 19, helping the home team defeat Bangladesh by a comfortable seven wickets. Meanwhile, the Tigers struggled with their batting lineup.

"It was good. It really like he didn't hit a single ball in the air until he reached around 70/80 runs and it is a great lesson that our boys can learn from like have intent, run hard between the wickets and hit gaps and I think he was too professional," Sriram told about Kohli's innings.

With an outstanding opening partnership between Litton Das (66 runs) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (51 runs), the Bangladeshi team had looked promising early on. Their 93 runs in 15 overs together established a solid basis for a large total. But eventually, Bangladesh's downfall was caused by the other batsmen's incapacity to build on this promising start.

After the dismissal of Tanzid Tamim, the team quickly lost wickets, with Najmul Hossain Shanto Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Litton Das falling in quick succession. This sudden collapse left Bangladesh struggling at 137-4 in the 28th over, a situation that proved challenging to recover from.

Sriram said he was disappointed with the Bangladesh batting unit's performance but expressed his confidence in their potential.

"Definitely disappointing," said the technical consultant. Despite the loss, he highlighted the importance of staying focused and finding ways to bounce back in a long tournament like the World Cup.

"I think the World Cup is a long tournament and every loss hurts you, but it is about finding ways to keep back, finding ways to get up and focus on the next game," Sridharan added.