Sriram unlikely to return, Mahmud back as team director

Sports

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

Sriram unlikely to return, Mahmud back as team director

The board reportedly wanted Sriram to be the assistant coach of the side but as of now, the chances of his return is "slim", said Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations department.

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:41 pm
Sriram unlikely to return, Mahmud back as team director

As Chandika Hathurusingha returned as Bangladesh's all-format coach, he replaced S Sriram as the head of the T20I set-up. Sriram, who worked as the team's technical consultant at the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year, was effectively the T20I head coach in Russell Domingo's absence. The BCB was apparently happy with Sriram's work and it looked like the Indian would remain in charge of the T20I side. 

The board reportedly wanted Sriram to be the assistant coach of the side but as of now, the chances of his return is "slim", said Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations department.

"Sriram is unlikely to return," said Yunus. "Because he isn't available. Mainly he is not interested in BCB's terms and conditions."

The team, though, will be without an assistant coach in the upcoming England series. Yunus said that the new assistant coach will be a "batting specialist" which further lessens the chances of Sriram's return.

The Chandika Hathurusingha-Khaled Mahmud will be back again as the latter will return as the team director in the England series. He was not part of the series against India last year.

The BCB is unlikely to have a local assistant coach, according to Yunus. "We are happy with Rajin [Saleh] and Aftab [Ahmed]. They will work with the A team. But we are not considering local coaches to take over the assistant coach's role. They still have a lot to improve."

Cricket

Khaled Mahmud Sujon / Sridharan Sriram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday