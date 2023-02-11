Sriram unlikely to return, Mahmud back as team director

As Chandika Hathurusingha returned as Bangladesh's all-format coach, he replaced S Sriram as the head of the T20I set-up. Sriram, who worked as the team's technical consultant at the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year, was effectively the T20I head coach in Russell Domingo's absence. The BCB was apparently happy with Sriram's work and it looked like the Indian would remain in charge of the T20I side.

The board reportedly wanted Sriram to be the assistant coach of the side but as of now, the chances of his return is "slim", said Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations department.

"Sriram is unlikely to return," said Yunus. "Because he isn't available. Mainly he is not interested in BCB's terms and conditions."

The team, though, will be without an assistant coach in the upcoming England series. Yunus said that the new assistant coach will be a "batting specialist" which further lessens the chances of Sriram's return.

The Chandika Hathurusingha-Khaled Mahmud will be back again as the latter will return as the team director in the England series. He was not part of the series against India last year.

The BCB is unlikely to have a local assistant coach, according to Yunus. "We are happy with Rajin [Saleh] and Aftab [Ahmed]. They will work with the A team. But we are not considering local coaches to take over the assistant coach's role. They still have a lot to improve."