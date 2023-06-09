Sri Lanka drop Mathews from World Cup qualifiers

Sri Lanka's cricket board Friday named a 15-member squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in Zimbabwe, leaving out former skipper Angelo Mathews.

The 36-year-old Mathews scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets at Hambantota in the first game of a three-match series.

The right-handed batter was dropped from the subsequent games, both won by the hosts.

Sri Lanka's first qualifying match for the 2023 ODI World Cup is on June 19 against the United Arab Emirates at Bulawayo, followed by matches against Oman, Ireland and Scotland.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.