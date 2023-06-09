Sri Lanka drop Mathews from World Cup qualifiers

Sports

AFP
09 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka drop Mathews from World Cup qualifiers

The 36-year-old Mathews scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets at Hambantota in the first game of a three-match series.

AFP
09 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's cricket board Friday named a 15-member squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in Zimbabwe, leaving out former skipper Angelo Mathews.

The 36-year-old Mathews scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets at Hambantota in the first game of a three-match series.

The right-handed batter was dropped from the subsequent games, both won by the hosts.

Sri Lanka's first qualifying match for the 2023 ODI World Cup is on June 19 against the United Arab Emirates at Bulawayo, followed by matches against Oman, Ireland and Scotland.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

Cricket

Angelo Mathews / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

4h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

4h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

21h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

6h | TBS Health
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg