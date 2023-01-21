Smith smashes second consecutive hundred in BBL

In the current Big Bash League (BBL) season, Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith has been absolutely on fire, smashing back-to-back hundreds. The right-handed batter needed the same number of balls against the Sydney Thunder on 21 January after batting a century on 56 balls against the Adelaide Strikers on Thursday.

In the 17th over of the innings, the 33-year-old scored his third T20 century by hitting a six over far on against the leg-spinner Usman Qadir. The Sydney Sixers won the toss and decided to bat with 19 overs each side in a game that was postponed due to rain.

Together with captain Moises Henriques, the seasoned batter batted steadily throughout the innings to put together a 155-run stand. In the tenth over and after 31 deliveries, the former reached his fifty.

Smith accelerated even more after scoring his second consecutive triple digit total as the Sixers set a 197-run target with 25 runs off the final two overs. At 125 off 66 balls, the former Australian captain finished unbeaten.