Smith says winning in India 'bigger than Ashes victory'

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

Smith says winning in India 'bigger than Ashes victory'

Australia are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive Test series loss to India, having lost 2-1 in their last tour of India and then incredibly losing twice at home to the side. However, they will be fighting against the odds as success has been hard to come by for Australia in India in Test cricket.

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Smith says winning in India &#039;bigger than Ashes victory&#039;

India and Australia are set to lock horns in Test cricket once again from February 9 as the latter tour the country for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four Test series starts in Nagpur and the Australians have prepared for the series in a different way from usual, choosing not to play any tour games and instead preparing in their own turf on pitches that had been scoffed up to mimic the spinning conditions that they would find in India.

Australia are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive Test series loss to India, having lost 2-1 in their last tour of India and then incredibly losing twice at home to the side. However, they will be fighting against the odds as success has been hard to come by for Australia in India in Test cricket. Former captain and batting talisman Steve Smith is aware of this and admitted that a win in India would probably be bigger than an Ashes victory.

"It's a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series. If we are able to topple that mountain, that would be huge. I think, if we can win in India, that would be bigger than an Ashes series," he said in a video tweeted out by cricket.com.au.

Opener David Warner, who is also looking to correct his less than impressive record in Test cricket in India, said that he is looking forward to playing some of the best spinners in the world. "I am really looking forward to that tour. It is always a hard graft. The one thing I am really looking forward to about that is applying myself against the best spinners in the world. Being a part of that last Ashes was fantastic but beating India in India, that is the toughest challenge for us," he said.

While Warner and Smith are considered the two best Australian batters of their generations, their record in India have been rather contrasting. Smith has scored a whopping 660 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60 with three centuries. Warner, on the other hand, has scored just 338 runs in 16 innings at an average of 24.25, despite the fact that he has found immense success in both white ball formats in India.

Cricket

Steve Smith / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

9h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

9h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

22m | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

22m | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

3h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'