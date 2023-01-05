Smith goes past Bradman, Khawaja gets third consecutive hundred at SCG

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia are already assured a series win against South Africa in the ongoing three-match Test series but the hosts seem to be determined to make it a whitewash and star batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja helped them take a major step in that direction on Thursday. Both batters scored centuries as their 209-run partnership for the third wicket took ground the South Africans to dust on a rather batter-friendly pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The partnership ended when Smith fell to spinner Keshav Maharaj on 104 off 192 balls. This was his 30th Test century, which notably took him past the legendary Don Bradman's tally of tons in the longest format. He is now the joint third-highest century-scorer for Australia in Tests a record he holds with former opener Matthew Hayden. 

Former Australia captains Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41) are the only players above him. It has to be noted that Smith's Test average of 61.29 before the start of this innings is second only to Bradman's 99.94 in the list of top five century scorers for Australia.

Khawaja, meanwhile, batted on and went past 150. This is his 13th Test century and third consecutive ton in the longest format at the SCG. Both Smith and Khawaja now have four Test tons at the venue, which is the joint highest at the SCG behind Ponting's six. England great Wally Hammond, former Australia captain Greg Chappell, David Boon, David Warner and Hayden are the other players who have scored four Test centuries at the SCG.

Smith is the only active player to have reached 30 Test centuries. He is ahead of England's Joe Root (28), India's Virat Kohli (27), New Zealand's Kane Williamson (25) and his teammate David Warner (25). Overall, he is the 15th batter in the history of the game to have reached 30 Test centuries. India great Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 51 centuries.

