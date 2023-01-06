Smith dampens down talk of retirement

Sports

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Smith dampens down talk of retirement

The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th test hundred on the second day of the third test against South Africa on Thursday, moving above Donald Bradman in the list of Australian century-makers.

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 12:51 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia batsman Steve Smith dampened down talk of his retirement on Friday after suggesting it was by no means certain that he would be still playing test cricket next season.

The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th test hundred on the second day of the third test against South Africa on Thursday, moving above Donald Bradman in the list of Australian century-makers.

Admitting his comments in a news conference after the day's play had been deliberately "cryptic", Smith said he had no immediate plans to hang up his bat.

"I'm not going anywhere, I'm comfortable with where everything's at," Smith told Fox Sports before the start of the third day of the final test.

"We've got a few good tours coming up. I'm excited and I'm still trying to get better.

"So, whilst I have that hunger and eagerness to try and improve, and particularly helping some of the younger batters coming through, while I'm doing all that, I'm enjoying myself and I have no plans for retirement."

Cricket

Steven Smith / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

6h | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

4h | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

7h | Panorama
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

5h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

17h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

19h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals