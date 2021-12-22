Slow and steady, saves the Test

In the second Test of the ongoing Ashes, England's Jos Buttler, known better as a white-ball maestro, played an innings that was very uncharacteristic of him. In fact, his 26 off 207 deliveries was the third slowest in Tests among innings that had 200 balls or more. Buttler's rearguard action gave England a glimmer of hope of saving the match. But it all fell apart when Buttler fell victim to an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal.

His innings reminded everyone of some painstaking rearguard efforts in Tests that went down as famous match-saving knocks in cricket folklore. The Business Standard (TBS) looks back at some of the greatest match-saving knocks in the history of Tests.

Faf du Plessis - 110* (376) vs Australia, Adelaide, 2012

It was Faf du Plessis' Test debut and in his very first match, he found himself in a position that a debutant would never want to be in. He scored a promising 78 before getting out as the last Protea batter in the first innings.

Australia set a target of 430 for the visitors but more importantly, they had to bat out nearly 150 overs in the fourth innings. They lost their fourth wicket in the 21st over and it looked like Australia would wrap things up quickly. But du Plessis stuck together with AB de Villiers (33 off 220) for as many as 67 overs and then another 39.1 overs with Jacques Kallis (46 off 110).

Dale Steyn, Rory Kleinveldt and Morne Morkel did just enough to make sure du Plessis' effort did not go in vain. He remained unbeaten on an epic 110 off 376 balls and South Africa batted out four and a half sessions to salvage a draw.

Mike Atherton - 185* (492) vs South Africa, Jo'burg, 1995

Mike Atherton, known as one of the grittiest batters of his era, recorded his magnum opus in Johannesburg in 1995 against South Africa and helped England bat out 165 overs to save a Test match.

Atherton played nearly 500 deliveries but that wouldn't have been possible if Jack Russell had not given him company for seven hours. Atherton was unbeaten on 82 at stumps on day four and Robin Smith on 11. The duo added 65 to the overnight total before Smith got out and at that time A South Africa win seemed a matter of time.

But Atherton and Russell batted out the whole day. In the 119-run stand, Russell contributed only 29 but more importantly, he played 235 balls safely. Atherton was unbeaten on 182 and the duo saved the match for the visitors.

Hanif Mohammad - 337 (970 mins) vs WI, Bridgetown, 1958

Pakistan great Hanif Mohammad's match-saving knock of 337 against the West Indies is the longest innings in Tests in terms of minutes batted. Pakistan were bundled out for 106 in reply to the West Indies' 579 for nine. Follow-on was enforced but this time Hanif stood still.

Hanif batted for almost eight sessions and helped Pakistan take a lead of 185 with less than an hour left in the match.

Hanif's 337 was the only hundred in Pakistan's innings but there were good contributions from everyone. Pakistan, in their second innings, scored 657 for eight and Pakistan were able to save the match. Hanif fell just 28 of what could have been the highest individual Test score at that time, bettering Sir Leonard Hutton (364).

Usman Khawaja - 141 (302) vs Pakistan, Dubai, 2018

Australia were to bat 140 overs to save a Test match against Pakistan in Dubai against a brilliant bowling attack that had Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah and Bilal Asif. On top of that, Australia were without Steven Smith and David Warner because of their suspension.

The visitors were off to a decent beginning as the openers - Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja - added 87 for the first wicket before the former perished. But the pendulum swung Pakistan's way as Mohammad Abbas picked up the Marsh brothers and Australia were suddenly 87 for three from 87 for none. He stitched two significant partnerships with Travis Head and Tim Paine - of 292 and 220 balls respectively - before he got out for 141 off 302 in the last hour. Two quick wickets fell after that but Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon kept their wickets intact to salvage a draw.

Paine was unbeaten on 61 off 194. Head's contribution was vital as well. The southpaw scored 72 off 175 balls. Paine later labelled Khawaja's knock as one of the best in Tests.

Gautam Gambhir - 137 (436), Napier, 2009

India were all-out for a paltry 305 in reply to New Zealand's mammoth 619 for nine. New Zealand enforced the follow-on and India found themselves in a big hole. India required someone to show them the way and it was Gautam Gambhir. He occupied the crease for almost 160 overs and nullified the threat posed by the Black Caps.

Gambhir faced 436 deliveries for his defiant 137. En route to his monumental innings, he built important partnerships with Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Laxman too got a hundred and there were half-centuries from Dravid and Yuvraj Singh but Gambhir held one end to make sure India did not lose the way.

They batted 20 more overs after Gambhir's dismissal and the match ended in a draw. India finished with 476 for four in their second innings following on.